Guy Fieri Just Shared The Tragic Details Of College Drunk Driving Incident

When he was 19 years old, Guy Fieri experienced a tragedy that would leave a mark on him and change his outlook on life. He was accused of driving while intoxicated and getting into a major accident that killed a young man. Years later, he still remembers the horror.

During an episode of Brooke Shield's "Now What?" podcast, the actress asked him if there was a pivotal moment that changed the trajectory of his life. Fieri opened up about the harrowing accident that happened when he was in college. "'Unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys, and ... we were drinking," he recalled.

According to Fieri, everyone in the car was drinking that day after camping and watching the drag boat races in Las Vegas. It was also his sister's birthday. The accident happened when the driver saw a cop and panicked. The police chased the vehicle. "The car flipped, and the guy next to me was killed. It was horrific," Fieri recalled.