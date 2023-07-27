Guy Fieri Just Shared The Tragic Details Of College Drunk Driving Incident
When he was 19 years old, Guy Fieri experienced a tragedy that would leave a mark on him and change his outlook on life. He was accused of driving while intoxicated and getting into a major accident that killed a young man. Years later, he still remembers the horror.
During an episode of Brooke Shield's "Now What?" podcast, the actress asked him if there was a pivotal moment that changed the trajectory of his life. Fieri opened up about the harrowing accident that happened when he was in college. "'Unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys, and ... we were drinking," he recalled.
According to Fieri, everyone in the car was drinking that day after camping and watching the drag boat races in Las Vegas. It was also his sister's birthday. The accident happened when the driver saw a cop and panicked. The police chased the vehicle. "The car flipped, and the guy next to me was killed. It was horrific," Fieri recalled.
The incident changed him for good
According to Fieri, everyone involved in the accident was "messed up." "And I did go Flight for Life in the helicopter and the whole thing," he added. The next thing he knew, he was at the hospital. When he woke up, he had been handcuffed. All the other young men in the car, who happened to be in the military together, claimed Fieri was the driver.
Luckily, the cops were aware that Fieri wasn't behind the wheel when the incident took place. Fieri's father firmly told him to get his life together after that. He heeded his advice. "You're not invincible. This is for real now," Fieri recalled his dad telling him. He then decided that he would make something of himself.
Fieri has passed on his father's teachings to his sons, Ryder and Hunter. Their first lesson was to never let anybody drive for them or to trust anyone without considering the consequences.