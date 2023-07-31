The Best And Worst Restaurants For A First Date

You want your first date to be noteworthy. If things go well, you might tell people about it for a long time. What's more memorable than a night full of dip-your-own succulence?

Start by browsing through an extensive selection of cheeses and deciding on an array of delicious bite-sized carbs and proteins to plunge inside steaming pots of your chosen dairy. After forking, dipping, and coating through an appetizer and main dish, switch out your cheese for a vat of bubbling chocolate to cap off the evening.

There's just something sensual about dripping pots of gooey cheese and melty chocolate. As you and your date shimmy up and lean to share the fondue pot, the evening will heat up as much as the cheese already has. Fondue restaurants know how to play up a romantic ambiance, often offering private candlelit dining experiences and unique sharing specials that turn the night into a multi-course, intimate immersion.

You could spend your first date hoping an overworked and underappreciated server can set the mood, or you can put the long-stemmed forks in your own hands and take control of the evening.