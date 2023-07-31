Finger Sandwich Cakes Are The Savory Key To Beautiful Tea Parties

Funny how things spin in and out of fashion. The finger sandwich cake, also known as smörgåstårta in its native Sweden, is something that dates back to the 1950s or earlier. Sometime in the mid-20th century, the dish made its way to the United States where it went by the name of party sandwich. In the fullness of time, however, such sandwiches eventually joined the pantheon of what many (including Alex Guarnaschelli) now see as creepy-looking foods only our grandparents could stomach.

As recently as 2015, Vice dismissed this dish as "insane," but now things have come full circle and such cakes are considered cool again because TikTok has so decreed it. We must admit that such an attractive cake would make for an eye-catching entrée for your next tea party.

In a recent TikTok video, a cake is slowly assembled from sliced brown bread and topped with a cream cheese-based frosting, then decorated to turn it into what the creator calls a "masterpiece." So how do you make sure your finger sandwich cake doesn't cross the line from edible art into retro ick? The key seems to be avoiding sliced stuffed olives as a decoration since these do seem to give off an eyeball-type vibe that's better suited to a Halloween party than a tea table. Instead, leafy green herbs and cucumber ribbons will make for a much more visually appealing smörgåstårta that's more in line with today's food aesthetic.