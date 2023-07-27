Burger King's Chicken & Waffle Fries Review: This New Chicken Fries Variety Fails To Stand Out

If there's an eating experience that beats the joyously unexpected delight forged by the culinary clash of sweet and salty foods, we've yet to encounter it. After all, these two flavor profiles seem more like diametrically opposed foes than the perfect partners to dazzle your taste buds. But thanks to some unknown hero of human history, classic combinations like fried chicken and waffles exist. And, as of July 24, 2023, you can enjoy chicken and waffle-flavored Chicken Fries from Burger King ... provided you're in the Boston, Massachusetts area, that is.

The latest variation of Burger King's famous Chicken Fries isn't the fast-food chain's first foray into expanding its popular menu item, of course. More than that, the Chicken & Waffle Fries aren't even the only new Chicken Fries variety currently being tested at select locations throughout the Boston market — Burger King is also running a trial for Chicken Parm Fries concurrently, though no restaurant will offer both varieties.

Now, whether or not the new Chicken & Waffle Fries will eventually make the leap to menus nationwide, we can't say. But after sampling Burger King's take on this sweet-and-salty classic dish, we can tell you whether or not it should become a permanent addition. Without further ado, then, here is our review of Burger King's Chicken & Waffle Fries.