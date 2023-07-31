The Savory Flavor God Seasonings, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The right seasoning can elevate the flavor of practically anything you prepare in your kitchen. And while mixing your own spices and herbs can give you the ultimate control over a dish, nothing beats the convenience of store-bought blends. Not only do commercially prepared condiments make it quick and easy to add flavor to your food, but they also deliver a consistent taste profile every time.
While many condiments can be unhealthy due to high sodium content and artificial additives, this can't be said about Flavor God products. Most of the brand's seasoning mixes are low in sodium and free of gluten, GMOs, MSG, fillers, sugar, and carbs. Moreover, many cater to various dietary preferences and are kosher as well as compatible with paleo and keto diets.
Flavor God was founded by Christopher Wallace in 2012. To ensure high product quality, Wallace personally oversees every aspect of the business, from coming up with recipes to shipping. Beyond a wide selection of seasonings, Flavor God also offers rubs and finishing salts, creamers, and toppers to sprinkle on food.
Curious to find out more about Flavor God's seasoning flavors? Take a look at our list of the brand's savory seasonings, ranked worst to best.
11. Cheese Flavored Seasoning
Plant-based cheese seasonings can be a game changer for vegans and those allergic to dairy. Unfortunately, many of these condiments fall short of expectations. Flavor God's cheese flavored seasoning is one such product. Marketed as an ideal addition to salads, tofu, popcorn, and potatoes, the condiment has left a lot of consumers underwhelmed. The disappointment probably shouldn't come as a surprise, given that the product lacks any actual cheese. Instead, it's composed of garlic, Himalayan pink salt, almonds, nutritional yeast, and white pepper.
One of the main complaints expressed by consumers who have tried the seasoning is that it tastes more like garlic than cheese. One reviewer describes the condiment as the "most expensive garlic powder" they have ever purchased, adding, "Pairs great with pasta but has a very strong garlic flavor. Doesn't really taste like cheese." Another customer concurs, saying, "This is basically just nutritional yeast with a little extra garlic powder etc. You will think it tastes like cheese if you've been vegan for quite a while and have, in fact, forgotten what cheese actually tastes like."
10. Everything Spicy Seasoning
Spicy food is about much more than just heat. For many, it's an adventure in taste, as it adds an extra layer of complexity to food, elevating the dining experience from run-of-the-mill to one that plays with different flavors and sensory experiences. With ingredients such as California chili pepper powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper, Flavor God's Everything Spicy seasoning definitely holds the promise of delivering such an experience. Unfortunately, the condiment doesn't appear to live up to the expectations of people who enjoy their meals with an extra kick of fire.
If you happen to be among those who savor the fiery sensation of spicy flavors, the Everything Spicy seasoning may not be the best choice. According to many reviewers, the condiment lacks that essential element it's marketed to provide — heat. One reviewer writes, "If you like spicy this isn't it. Tastes fine, but really lacking the spicy part." Meanwhile, another individual says that the seasoning wasn't what they expected, adding, "The flavor was blah and it is not spicy. I'm disappointed to say the least."
9. Bacon Lovers Seasoning
With its rich and smoky flavor profile, bacon can add depth to a variety of dishes. Whether it's served alongside eggs and toast or crumbled over salads, it's a delight for many carnivores. Now, even those following a plant-based diet can enjoy the unique taste of bacon — well, sort of. Catering to both carnivores and vegans, Flavor God's Bacon Lovers seasoning doesn't contain any meat. Instead, it's infused with a natural hickory smoke flavor, as well as herbs and spices such as onion, paprika, garlic, coriander, and cumin.
While the concept of the Bacon Lovers seasoning is definitely appealing, many customers who tried it have complained that the herb and spice blend doesn't actually taste much like bacon. One disappointed reviewer writes, "This bacon flavoring is 100% hype, 0% quality, 0% accuracy when it comes to matching the flavor of bacon. All you really taste is dried minced onion with a dash of cumin." Another bacon enthusiast complains that the seasoning is overly garlicky, saying, "As soon as opening it we noticed it smelled strongly of garlic powder and not a hint of bacon, but we decided to give it a try. Had to throw away the whole dish."
8. Pizza Seasoning
One of the greatest advantages of making pizza at home is the ability to customize every aspect of the dish. Unlike store-bought or restaurant pizzas, making it from scratch lets you choose the range of toppings to suit personal preferences. And while the choice of ingredients contributes significantly to the taste of pizza, the right seasoning can enhance the overall flavor profile of the dish too. This is precisely what Flavor God's pizza seasoning has been crafted to do.
Made with tomato powder, paprika, garlic, basil, black pepper, coriander, oregano, sea salt, and parsley, Flavor God's Pizza Seasoning isn't just for pizza. According to reviewers, it also goes well with salads, popcorn, garlic bread, and spaghetti. Unfortunately, some pizza enthusiasts have complained that the seasoning can harden in the jar, with one reviewer describing, "The seasoning inside the bottle was one big chunk when I got it. I shoved a knife down into it to break it up into a powder again."
7. Ranch Flavored Seasoning
Ranch dressing comes with a very unique backstory. The condiment was born in the 1950s at the Hidden Valley Ranch steakhouse and became so popular that the restaurant's proprietors started selling the dry ingredients so people could transform them into culinary creations at home. The condiment didn't gain nationwide popularity, however, until Cool Ranch Doritos hit supermarket shelves in 1986.
While ranch often comes as a dressing in bottles, Flavor God produces it as a dry condiment. The brand's Ranch flavored seasoning is creamy, herbaceous, and zesty all at the same time. Something to keep in mind is that unlike most other Flavor God seasonings, this one contains dairy in the form of buttermilk. Its other ingredients include onion, garlic, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, yeast extract, and dill weed.
While the Ranch Flavored Seasoning has received mixed feedback, one reviewer thinks that the condiment is "worth the price," noting, "This can add an extra touch to any dish. A sprinkle over veggies will have you getting seconds. Instead of using calorie ridden sour cream, butter, or cheese I just sprinkle this over baked potatoes." On the flip side, some home chefs have mentioned that the seasoning isn't as flavorful as some other ranch mixes.
6. Everything Bagel Seasoning
Despite its very specific name, Flavor God's Everything Bagel seasoning is no one trick pony. Aside from being the perfect bagel companion, the condiment is also versatile enough to enhance various breakfast and snack options, such as avocado toast. However, the condiment's appeal doesn't stop there. It can also add a unique twist to veggies, poultry, fish, tofu, eggs, and salads, as well as to Asian dishes such as ramen.
What makes the Everything Bagel seasoning stand out from the pack is its texture. Aside from toasted garlic, Himalayan flake salt, and toasted onion, the condiment also contains toasted white and black sesame seeds, as well as poppy seeds. According to one reviewer, the seasoning contains a good balance of flavors, however, it's slightly heavy on the onion and garlic, which may be desirable or a drawback depending on the specifics of your taste buds. As such, if you prefer milder flavors, you may want to use this condiment sparingly or explore other seasoning options.
5. Lemon and Garlic Seasoning
The acidity of lemons and the robust taste of garlic go surprisingly well together. If you don't believe us, check out this lemon-garlic chicken casserole recipe where the citrusy tanginess perfectly balances the savory notes of garlic. When it comes to seasoning mixes, however, this flavor combination isn't very common. Flavor God's lemon and garlic seasoning seeks to change that. Composed of citric acid, lemon peel, and garlic, as well as other herbs and spices such as paprika, basil, and oregano, the formula goes exceptionally well with chicken and fish dishes.
Flavor God's lemon and garlic seasoning has received predominantly positive feedback from at-home gourmets. One reviewer describes the condiment as "fantastic," adding, "I use it with squash and zucchini to add flavor and it turns out great! [The] flavorings take my best meals up a notch! Please keep making them!" Another reviewer says that while the product is a "good general seasoning for salmon/veggies with a decent tang," its texture is a little too granulated.
4. Garlic Lovers Seasoning
While we all know that nothing beats fresh garlic, sometimes chopping the tiny cloves just seems like too much work. That's where Flavor God's Garlic Lovers seasoning can make a world of difference. While garlic undeniably takes center stage in this condiment, the jar also features a blend of complementary ingredients. From the richness of sea salt and black pepper to the subtle notes of coriander, parsley, thyme, basil, and California chili peppers, every element contributes to a zesty mix of flavors designed to enhance your dishes.
The Garlic Lovers seasoning not only complements meat dishes but also works wonders when added to eggs, veggies, and pasta. One reviewer appreciates the condiment's versatility, saying, "I bought several flavors from this brand and this one is hands down my favorite. [...] I've found for most dishes, I just use this and a few pinches of Himalayan salt and that's it. It's a game changer and so simple." Another garlic lover echoes this sentiment, commenting, "This is the most popular season in our home. It's so good, you don't miss the sodium, even though it has a small amount of sea salt. I use it on everything."
3. Everything but the Salt Seasoning
There are many reasons you may want to limit your salt intake. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, consuming more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day can lead to all sorts of health issues, including hypertension and cardiovascular problems. On a less daunting level, eating too much salt can leave you feeling bloated and dehydrated.
A sodium-less take on the brand's popular Everything seasoning, Flavor God's Everything but the Salt seasoning has all the ingredients of its counterpart without the sodium. As such, it's a great solution for those trying to lower their salt intake. Whether you're looking to improve your overall health or follow a low-sodium diet, the seasoning can add a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes without compromising your lifestyle goals.
So how does Everything but the Salt seasoning measure up with home chefs? One reviewer says that they love the taste, elaborating, "You can use this seasoning on meat, veggies, cottage cheese......use your imagination! YUM!!!" Another cooking enthusiast agrees, saying, "We use this when we make our homemade cream of chicken soup and other cream soups! Definitely tastes good without the salt!"
2. Taco Tuesday Seasoning
Tacos are awesome for so many reasons. The handheld bundles of goodness are delicious and offer endless possibilities for customization, allowing you to tailor each taco to your unique taste and dietary preferences. And while we all enjoy eating out at Mexican restaurants, the Taco Tuesday seasoning makes it incredibly easy to establish a weeknight taco tradition from the comfort of your own home. Heck, you can even use the seasoning to add a twist of flavor to various non-taco dishes.
Taco aficionados enjoy the robust blend of the Taco Tuesday seasoning, with one fan saying, "I recently purchased this Taco seasoning and it has quickly become a staple in my kitchen. The flavor is absolutely delicious and really elevates any Mexican-style dish I make. The seasoning is also incredibly versatile — I've used it on everything from tacos and burritos to grilled chicken and veggies, and each dish has turned out perfectly seasoned and delicious." Another satisfied customer says that this condiment is the best seasoning they have ever tried, adding that it has a "great balance of flavor and spice."
1. Everything Seasoning
As the saying goes, the original is often the best. This holds true for Flavor God's Everything seasoning, which was the brand's first offering and initially sold at farmers markets. Just like its name suggests, the condiment is versatile enough to be used on pretty much any food you can get your hands on, from beef and shrimp to tofu, vegetables, and even popcorn.
Given its curated blend of herbs and spices, it's little surprise that Everything seasoning makes a great all-purpose addition to any kitchen. More specifically, the flavorful mixture includes garlic, onion, paprika, cumin, sea salt, California chili, coriander, black pepper, basil, and parsley. The seasoning is also relatively low in sodium, containing 160 milligrams per teaspoon. The Food & Drug Administration defines a low-sodium meal as containing less than 140 milligrams, so unless you're a salt fiend, Everything seasoning is a great choice.
Everything seasoning has been a hit with cooking enthusiasts, scoring plenty of favorable reviews. One happy customer writes, "The Everything seasoning is my absolute go to for [al]most any type of food. It does cake a little bit in the bottle, but there are no preservatives. It's great to cook with, but it's also great for sprinkling on after cooking too!!! Try it — you won't be disappointed." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "I have used the everything seasoning on well...EVERYTHING!! But it has been divine with eggs!"