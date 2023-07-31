Copycat Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookies, Ranked

January through April is not only exciting as the start of a new year, but also for the exciting arrival of the sweet cookie goodness that comes with it. Girl Scout Cookie season is one of the most exciting times of the year when we can give money to a good cause. By far, Thin Mints are the most popular Girl Scout Cookie in the United States, and for a good reason. Their chocolatey, minty, and thin, crunchy existence makes for a perfect snack at room temperature or even frozen.

The other Girl Scout Cookies are also special in their own ways, with a few consistent flavors proving to be reliable visitors each and every year. With a mix of fairly straightforward ingredients, Thin Mints are surprisingly easy to replicate, which has opened up the minty potential throughout the year. Here are some of our favorite brands that have made minty cookies in the image of Thin Mints. With various prices, year-round availability, and a close-to-matching flavor, we are grateful for these delightful Thin Mint alternatives.