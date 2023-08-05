Ramps Are The Wild Ingredient Your Homemade Butter And Dips Crave

Ramps (Allium tricoccum), also known as wild leek, are among the first vegetables to bloom in early spring after the long winter slumber. These springtime heralds are native to North America and resemble scallions. However, they are noticeably different due to their wider leaves and purplish stems. The wild, flavorful gems pack a punchy blend of an onion-like taste and garlicky aroma, making them ideal for different recipes. While you can cook or grill ramps, if you're looking for a simple way to prepare them, add them when making homemade butter.

Butter and dips pair well with robust flavor ingredients like chives, garlic, basil, and jalapeño. Similarly, ramps carry a sweet, tangy zest in their flavor, which helps them fit like a glove to numerous classic dips and spreads, like ranch or homemade mayo. Ramp butter requires only three ingredients: butter, salt, and ramps. The best part? The versatile charm of ramp butter extends beyond a simple toast spread. You can add a delightful, oniony twist to your everyday dishes, from pasta, vegetables, and salads to burgers or quesadillas. You can even savor its unique flavor by rubbing it under succulent chicken or turkey skin before roasting them.

However, it's important to note that ramps are available for a limited time. Fortunately, ramp butter can be frozen in an air-tight container, preserved to use throughout its blooming season, and will keep for up to six months post-freeze.