The Embarrassing TikTok That Got Gordon Ramsay Crucified

If you happen to be one of the almost 40 million followers of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's TikTok, then you know of his affinity for remixing other creators' cooking videos and providing his usual animated critique. Whether it's Ramsay being understandably horrified at someone making boiled hamburgers or cringing at another's attempt at cooking a hot mess of a beef Wellington, fans love his professional takes on amateur chefs. However, there was one TikTok video that the "Hell's Kitchen" star made that received a much different reaction from his followers than we're sure he intended.

Dueting an international scrambled egg recipe shared by @larakiye, Ramsay added his usual shock and outspoken criticism towards the creators' handling of the simple recipe. However, the reason Ramsay is taking some heat isn't because of his critique. He mistakenly identifies @larakiye as German when, in fact, they are Dutch. First, he refers to the recipe as "German scrambled eggs" after hearing them start to explain the dish. Later, he yells out, "Nein! Nein! Nein!" when she removes the pan of scrambled eggs from the heat source while the runny mixture needs further cooking. Finally, near the end, he sends off the video by saying, "It does look a little over-cooked, but not bad. Gut gemacht! Gut gemacht!" Although the send-off is German for "Well done," folks were less than impressed with his misrepresentation.