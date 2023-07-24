Gordon Ramsay Is Understandably Horrified By TikTok's Water Burgers

We've seen Gordon Ramsay freak out about quite a few things, from TikTok donut bread to an egg sandwich he called "a mess". But his reaction to a viral TikTok about water burgers might just be his most frantic yet. Ramsay recently posted his reaction to a video from the TikTok account "Josh & Momma," which showed how to cook a hamburger in...water.

"Water #burgers are not ok," Ramsay captioned his reaction video, and his commentary is pretty priceless. "No such thing!" he cried as the cook announced that they were making water burgers. "What the hell are you doing?" he desperately questioned as the ground beef patties simmered away, before saying "Flush it down the toilet, quick!" when seeing the final product. It turns out, most of Ramsay's fans in the comments were in full agreement with the star chef's analysis of water burgers.

"I feel sick," wrote one person. Several people wrote that they had been hoping Ramsay would come across the video to give his opinion, and though some said that they'd made water burgers in the past — one person even claimed "My family loves them" — most were in agreement with Ramsay. "Please intervene and help," suggested one fan, perhaps hoping that Ramsay's experience on "Kitchen Nightmares" could help him change the water burger chef's ways, and maybe teach her Gordon Ramsay's burger recipe instead.