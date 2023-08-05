Overcooked Noodles Are The Key To Perfect Pasta Salad

Every summer we find ourselves craving mostly cold dishes that will help us beat the heat, and that means that we eventually start wondering if there are ways to improve upon the meals we have in constant rotation, like our basic macaroni salad recipe. And if you've been looking for reasons your pasta salad sucks even though you're using a recipe, it might come down to one thing: how long you cook your pasta.

The biggest mistake you're making with your pasta salad isn't just that you probably aren't adding enough seasoning — chances are, you're also undercooking the pasta. Anyone who's watched a Giada De Laurentiis show over the past 15 years knows that in general, pasta should be cooked just until al dente. But for pasta salad, you actually want to overcook your noodles. That's because when the noodles go into the fridge, they have a tendency to dry out, thanks to a process called starch retrogradation, which makes the texture of cooked pasta tough and chewy when it gets cold. Overcooked pasta, on the other hand, firms up to a just-right texture.