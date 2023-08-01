Erin Jeanne McDowell And Robert Lucas Tell Everything About The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge - Exclusive Interview

Is Jacques Torres somebody that you looked up to when you were learning how to do pastry and cake? How was it with him on set? Did you learn anything from him?

Lucas: Tempering chocolate, that's always something I'm going to remember. He's such an amazing person.

McDowell: He was amazing to work with, and he was so generous with his knowledge with the bakers and also with Robert and me. I was just saying to somebody the other day how much Robert and I learned during Jacques' chocolate episode. He gave some lessons and I felt like I was basically one of the students in the show for that episode. It was a lot of fun. If you had told 14-year-old Erin that she would be working with Jacques Torres ... When I decided I was going to go to pastry school, he was definitely someone I looked up to. It was a lot of fun to be with him.

I'm a fan girl of Nicole Byer. It was the whole experience of working with them on a show that already existed, but a new one too, something that was different and that built on what was fun about "Nailed It!" It was a blast.

Is it tough to keep up with Nicole's comic timing? Does she keep everyone cracking up even when the cameras aren't on?

Lucas: Yeah, she's such a good person. Being a comedian, I know you see it on TV and it's funny, but even when the cameras are off, constantly you're laughing and having a good time. That was such a good work environment to be in, having such an amazing cast to be with. It was so much fun.

McDowell: She sometimes would say a joke and I would still be laughing about it, but she would already be onto the next line. That was like, "She's such a pro because she could deliver it and then just keep going." I would sometimes be laughing and laughing and she was always cracking us up. I said it to Robert a million times when we were working on it, but I had such a blast working with him specifically.

We were together so much practicing these baking 101 demos and doing all these things. We had this little room where we would sit when we were filming and we would pull the curtain back so that we could talk about our snacks and the different things that we were doing. As much fun as you're going to see when you watch the show, it was that much fun times 10 making it, for sure.