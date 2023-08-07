You Should Be Getting Your Tomato Sandwiches Out Of A Mayo Rut

The appeal of a classic tomato sandwich is often centered around its simple ingredients and straightforward assembly process. However, if you are set on deviating from the original recipe, choosing a different spread than mayonnaise is one way to get this humble sandwich out of a rut.

Using cream cheese to coat your toast instead of mayonnaise will provide a thicker, creamier element that won't overpower the flavor of your summer tomatoes. Similar to cream cheese — but higher in protein — cottage cheese is one great option for those looking for a nutritious boost. Both cheeses are mild in flavor; the primary difference is in the texture since cottage cheese is a mixture of cheese curds and cream.

If you're interested in a dairy-free mayonnaise upgrade, plant-based spreads create one way to turn a tomato sandwich into a well-balanced meal. Plant-based options can also bring extra protein. For example, make a tofu spread by blending silken tofu with garlic or your favorite seasonings and-or fresh herbs. You can also mash white cannellini beans for another easy, highly-nutritious choice that is surprisingly tasty.