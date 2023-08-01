Baskin-Robbins' August Ice Cream Flavor Is A Snack Food Explosion

Every month Baskin-Robbins likes to come up with some kind of creative new flavor that is somehow linked to the season, an upcoming holiday, or some other kind of fun theme. The chain has been doing this for a very long time, as in July of 1976 it came up with Valley Forge Fudge in honor of the nation's Bicentennial, and as far back as 1964 it celebrated the hottest new band on the scene with Beatle Nut. The flavor for August 2023 is marking something a bit less momentous, however, as it is instead a homage to family game night and thus goes by the name of Game Night.

So what, exactly, does a game night taste like? Unlike a game day, which might be expected to have the flavors of beer, chicken wings, and pizza, a game night is apparently all about sweet and salty snacks. Game Night does its best to encapsulate the experience with a salted caramel ice cream base that includes mini M&Ms, popcorn (or "popcorn-flavored clusters," as the press release puts it), and a caramel-pretzel swirl. While sweet and salty as a flavor combination still seems to be pretty popular, Baskin-Robbins may have been wise to capitalize on it now rather than waiting as the trend may be past its peak by now. According to data compiled by Tastewise, there's been a 32% decline in social media mentions of sweet and salty snacks over the past year.