Cindy Crawford's Iconic Pepsi Ad Just Received A Margarita Makeover

Perhaps you enjoyed revisiting "Breaking Bad" when Jesse Pinkman and Walter White shared a screen to advertise PopCorners. Or maybe you recall Chevrolet enlisting Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler to reunite as Meadow and A.J. from "The Sopranos." But the queen of throwbacks must be Cindy Crawford, who has now recreated or spoofed her iconic Pepsi ad several times. Her most recent regeneration of the classic commercial features the supermodel alongside actress and comedian Angel Laketa Moore (That Chick Angel) and Saucy Santana for Moore's viral hit "One Margarita."

The opening moments of the video might make viewers think they're Casamigas commercial, as Crawford gets out of a car while donning the recognizable white tank top, Daisy Duke shorts, and big hair, and walks up to the bar. While the bartenders gawk at her, she downs a Casamigas margarita, holds the cool glass against her neck, and is suddenly knocked out of the shot. She's just been hip-checked by Moore, who says, "Give me a 'Rita!"

Many fans were impressed that Crawford decided to appear in the video. "It shows that even the most iconic supermodel who has a very well-curated image and a high-fashion sensibility can just let her hair down ...." Luke Anderson, the video's executive producer told Adweek.