The Fast Food Burger Ice Cube Says Is The GOAT

Everyone's got strong opinions on which fast food place makes the best burger. In a recent episode of the YouTube series "Snacked," legendary rapper Ice Cube sat down with comedian Seth Rogen to discuss some of the favorite foods of their childhoods. For those who are long-time fans of Ice Cube, his favorite fast food burger will probably not come as much of a shock.

"The ultimate burger in California is the Fatburger," Ice Cube revealed as he and Rogen peeled back the wrappers of their burgers. "You're eating a real piece of meat. Fatburger is great," he went on. Over the course of his career, Ice Cube has not-so-subtly given fans hints about his love for Fatburger. In the iconic song "It Was a Good Day," he includes the lines, "No helicopter lookin' for a murder / Two in the morning got the Fatburger," which is just one of many other reasons to love that tune. And in the recent biopic "Straight Outta Compton," the character Ice Cube laments that one of his business partners is already dining on lobster while he and the rest of the group still have to eat Fatburger. It's not hard to imagine the real Ice Cube having some say in that line making it into the movie about his youth — after all, he does consider Fatburger to be the greatest of all time fast food burger.