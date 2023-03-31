It's True, Fatburger Cannabis Ketchup Is Actually A Thing You Can Buy

LA-based fast food chain Fatburger is going green this month to celebrate 4/20. According to a press release, the self-proclaimed "Last Great Hamburger Stand" is partnering with Kiva Confections to release a ketchup infused with 10mg of THC. This Kiva x Fatburger Infused Ketchup will sell for $5 beginning on April 6 at select Los Angeles Artist Tree and Sweet Flower dispensaries.

Per a release sent to Mashed, Fatburger is also introducing munchie-based promotions. After April 1, customers who place an online order will receive a free milkshake with their future order. And to commemorate April 20 itself, the Original Fatburger will cost just $4.20 when ordering online. Fatburger dropped a similar deal for 4/20 in 2022: Just like this year, the burger chain sold its original sandwich for $4.20, but instead of a free milkshake, the company offered free delivery for orders over $20. Though this is the first time a major brand has stood behind cannabis ketchup, that doesn't mean the concept has never been done.