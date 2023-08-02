Cleaning Fresh Green Beans Only Takes 2 Simple Steps

Green beans are a delicious pantry staple that can be purchased and prepared in a variety of formats. But despite their versatility in the kitchen, they've been known to give some home cooks pause when purchased fresh as opposed to canned or frozen. But, with a simple and easy two-step process, fresh green beans can be just as easy to prepare as their alternatives, and perhaps even more delicious!

For your assistance and reading pleasure, we've boiled the art of cleaning these little green pods down to two super easy steps.

To clean your fresh green beans at home, simply wash them with cool water and remove the ends. Though some cooks will argue that the choice to trim the string bean on both ends is purely aesthetic, others contend that this supports even cooking during the boiling or baking process, allowing heat to travel evenly throughout the awaiting bean.

While the stem ends of green beans can be highly fibrous and sometimes unpleasant to chew, they are perfectly safe to eat. Of course, most home cooks opt to snip them off in order to maintain a uniform texture across their meal. Plus, breaking off the ends can be very fun as they produce a highly satisfying snap!

After following these steps, you can begin cooking your green beans immediately. You can also refrigerate them for 3-5 days, or take some additional steps to store them in the freezer for longer periods of time.