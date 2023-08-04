What Nicole Byer Is Like Behind The Scenes Of Nailed It! - Exclusive

Recently, Mashed sat down for an exclusive interview with Robert Lucas and Erin Jeanne McDowell. They're both professional bakers with big followings on social media and they served as expert coaches on "The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge." This spinoff of Netflix's popular "Nailed It!" is a competition between 10 amateur bakers who are vying for a $100,000 cash prize.

As fans of "Nailed It!" we needed to know what the show's charming, funny host, Nicole Byer, was like when cameras weren't rolling. According to McDowell and Lucas, she was just as delightful and hilarious in person as she is on TV. McDowell went into the show as a self-described Nicole Byer fangirl already, and working with Byer amplified her appreciation for the host's skills. "She sometimes would say a joke and I would still be laughing about it," he told us, "but she would already be onto the next line. That was like, 'She's such a pro because she could deliver it and then just keep going.'"

Lucas echoed McDowell's sentiment, saying of Byer, "She's such a good person. Being a comedian, I know you see it on TV and it's funny, but even when the cameras are off, constantly you're laughing and having a good time."