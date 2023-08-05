The Simple Spicy Way To Jazz Up Jarred Queso Dip

Queso is a beloved topping and side, but the jarred version of this dip isn't always up to par. With chains like Moe's and Chipotle serving well-seasoned, creamy queso, the kind sold at grocery stores seems dull by comparison. Fortunately, there are simple ways to jazz up this item. Adding a few garnishes to the store-bought queso will make it just as appetizing as its restaurant counterpart.

The biggest difference between jarred queso and the kind made in restaurants is the spice factor. Store-bought queso is often mild, lacking the kick that adds flavor to Mexican cuisine. Too often, jarred queso tastes more like nacho cheese sauce. Adding jalapeños and other peppers will spice things up. Those who don't like their dip hot can use ingredients like pickled juices and garlic to enhance its flavor instead.

Other toppings will add to the jarred dip's taste and texture, and there are plenty to experiment with. Tomatoes often come in premade queso, but fresh ones will liven it up further. Chopped onions are an obvious way to add zest, and avocados make a unique topping. The options are endless, though some require more effort than others.