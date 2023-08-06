Aldi Frozen Desserts Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi does a lot of things differently than other grocery stores. It is well known for its quarter-release shopping cart, and it has had customers paying for plastic bags well before the giant push to reduce waste by charging for single-use bags. It has also kept prices low by supplying its own brands for food and rarely offering name-brand versions. While this can benefit shoppers' wallets, it also means that when shopping there, it is hard to know how tasty a product is until you try it.

So we decided to put Aldi's frozen desserts to the test. To do this, we had to pick which desserts to try. We stuck with Aldi label brands such as Sundae Shoppe, Specially Selected, and Belmont. We also tried to choose regularly available items and forgo seasonal and special products. We ranked each of our selected items from worst to best, determined to find the best that Aldi has to offer.