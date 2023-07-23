Aldi's Best Ice Cream Items

If you are looking for a small treat, Sundae Shoppe donut bars are the way to go. It is always a good sign when packages are running low, and when we went to grab some for ourselves, the shop was down to just one package of the strawberry variety. While we may not have gotten a choice in the flavor, we are in love with strawberry. Instead of tasting like "strawberry flavoring," the ice cream tastes like actual strawberries. The coating, too, with the sprinkles, provides a nice crunch to balance the creamy inside.

These are not technically considered ice cream, as the USDA has specific regulations on using the term ... nor are they donuts. They are donut-shaped flavored ice desserts. That being said, we are sure pink donut connoisseur Homer Simpson would approve. In addition to being downright adorable, they are pretty tasty too and come in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

Redditors enjoyed them, as did Aldi Reviewer. According to the label, they are made with fruit and vegetable-based colors, which is a nice bonus. These are definitely on the sweeter side, even for ice cream desserts, but they are small enough not to overwhelm your appetite, making them the perfect size for kids or adults who just want a little treat.