Krispy Kreme's New Lineup Proves Pumpkin Spice Season Creep Is Real

Every year it seems like summer gets shorter and fall starts earlier. While you may have chalked this up to those end-of-summer blues, the truth is that businesses play a huge role in deciding when we feel this seasonal shift. For example, Starbucks notoriously releases its pumpkin spice latte at the end of August, which marks the start of fall festivities for many consumers, even though the season doesn't technically begin until the latter half of September.

While it can be hard to feel autumnal when that summer heat is still beating down, this marketing shift is only getting more powerful, with Krispy Kreme launching their seasonal pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks earlier than usual on August 7. If you are surprised that pumpkin spice season is already coming, you are not alone. While this is only a day earlier than the brand's 2022 release, it's an entire month before their fall lineup was released in 2021.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, even addressed this "creep" by recognizing that pumpkin-flavored items are notoriously linked to the fall season. However, he but pushed back, stating that "true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough!" Since the pumpkin spice collections at Krispy Kreme and many other stores are only available for a limited time, consumers often feel the need to maximize their opportunities for these sweet treats, which inevitably means the fall festivities start early!