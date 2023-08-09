The Pioneer Woman Details How The Family Is Doing After Losing Their Beloved Dog - Exclusive

Part of the reason fans resonate with Ree Drummond is how honest and open she is about the highs and lows of her life. Whether it's joyous times like when her daughter Alex was getting married or when her husband Ladd broke his neck in a scary accident on the farm, she doesn't shy away from being fully transparent. So when "The Pioneer Woman" shared on Instagram that her beloved basset hound Walter had passed, she let her followers know that she was still struggling with his death.

"Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter," she wrote in her post. "I'm going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol' boy."

During an exclusive interview with Mashed to promote her new cookware line with Walmart, Drummond gave us an update on how her family was coping with the loss of their beloved pet. She revealed that those weeks have been a really sad time for them as they work through the grieving process.