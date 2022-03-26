How Ree Drummond Says Her Husband Is Doing 1 Year After Breaking His Neck

In March 2021, Ree Drummond posted on her website, The Pioneer Woman, to share about her husband's accident. According to her post, her husband Ladd was fighting a fire with their nephew when their trucks ran into each other.

Ladd was able to walk around immediately after the accident, but still drove himself to the hospital to be checked out. As it turns out, Ladd had broken his neck in not one, but two places. Ree Drummond called the injury "very close to being catastrophic." Fortunately for the Drummond family, Ladd recovered nicely following surgery. He was still able to attend his daughter's wedding, albeit wearing a neck brace.

Now, a year after the accident, Ree posted an update on Ladd's condition for concerned fans. Spinal injuries (and their subsequent recovery period) are no laughing matter, but thankfully the Pioneer Woman had all good news to share this time around.