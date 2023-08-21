Patbingsu (Korean Shaved Ice) Recipe
It might require a bit of practice to learn the name, but once patbingsu rolls off your tongue, you'll want to serve it every day. Also known as Korean shaved ice, this sweet dessert is a spectacle for all your senses. Colorful and vibrant, icy and cool, sweet and fruity — it really has it all. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us the scoop on this tasty treat, sharing what she loves most about it: It's "a dessert that I didn't need to cook!"
Whether average temperatures are skyrocketing in your area or you've got your heating up high, patbingsu is a wonderfully "refreshing reprieve," Watkins describes. "If you don't want to sweat it out over the stove/oven, this is a welcome treat (and delicious to boot!)." If ice cream is your go-to sweet treat, this Korean alternative is sure to be appreciated. Even better, there are countless ways to customize it for all palates; just set up a patbingsu station and enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for this patbingsu (Korean shaved ice) recipe
The key ingredient in patbingsu is crushed or shaved ice. Watkins notes, "This dessert is so popular, many Korean homes actually have a machine for shaving ice." She adds that prices range from low to high, but owning extra equipment isn't necessary for success (unless you find yourself making this all the time). "My method for finely crushing my ice is the 'double zipper baggie and meat mallet' technique. Not pretty, but effective (and excellent for crushing ice as well as frustrations)," Watkins explains.
Next, pick up sweetened condensed milk and canned sweetened red beans. "All Asian grocers will carry a canned sweetened red bean product (look for 'beans' rather than 'paste')," Watkins comments, and adds that Amazon is always an option. Although you can make them from scratch, she says, "I recommend grabbing a can, especially if this is your first experience with sweetened red beans."
As for fruit, dice some mango, strawberries, and kiwi, and pick up some blueberries. "I can see pineapple, guava, peaches, watermelon, and bananas all being a tasty substitution," Watkins suggests. Finally, pick up a couple of boxes of mini mochi ice cream in your preferred flavor. Watkins opts for strawberry and mango, raving, "I love love love those tiny, little, bite-sized mochi ice creams." Since the packages often come with 6, Watkins suggests grabbing a few flavors, "leaving you with ample leftovers for, post-patbingsu snacking." Finally, mint sprigs add a fresh garnish.
Shape the ice into a mound
Once you've crushed or shaved the ice following your favorite technique, set out 4 bowls. Add 2 cups of ice to each, and use your hands to push the ice to the middle of the bowl, creating a pile.
Add the condensed milk
Divide the sweetened condensed milk among the 4 portions, drizzling about 2 to 3 tablespoons over each mound of ice. Transfer the bowls to the freezer for 5 minutes to chill while the condensed milk hardens slightly.
Add the remaining garnishes and serve
Distribute the sweetened red beans among the 4 bowls, piling them over the ice mound or scooping them around it. Now, it's time to customize your dessert. Watkins offers a great foundation, adding diced mango, strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries to all the bowls. However, feel free to add or omit some fruit to make it one of a kind. Finish it off with a couple of frozen mini mochi and mint sprigs. You'll want to dig into your bowl of patbingsu right away before the ice starts to melt.
- 8 cups crushed or shaved ice
- ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup canned sweetened red beans
- 1 cup diced mango
- 1 cup diced strawberries
- 1 cup diced kiwi
- 1 cup blueberries
- 8 mini mochi ice creams (your choice of flavor)
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
- Divide the ice among 4 bowls, portioning 2 cups per bowl.
- Use your hands to mound the ice into a heap in the center of each bowl.
- Drizzle the ice with about 2-3 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk per portion, then return the bowls to the freezer to chill for 5 minutes.
- Divide the sweetened red beans, mango, strawberries, kiwi, and blueberries among the bowls, either spooned over the ice or tucked around the edges.
- Before serving, garnish the bowls with mini mochi ice cream and mint sprigs.
|Calories per Serving
|492
|Total Fat
|9.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|34.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|87.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|15.4 g
|Total Sugars
|54.6 g
|Sodium
|132.3 mg
|Protein
|18.0 g