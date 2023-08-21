Patbingsu (Korean Shaved Ice) Recipe

The key ingredient in patbingsu is crushed or shaved ice. Watkins notes, "This dessert is so popular, many Korean homes actually have a machine for shaving ice." She adds that prices range from low to high, but owning extra equipment isn't necessary for success (unless you find yourself making this all the time). "My method for finely crushing my ice is the 'double zipper baggie and meat mallet' technique. Not pretty, but effective (and excellent for crushing ice as well as frustrations)," Watkins explains.

Next, pick up sweetened condensed milk and canned sweetened red beans. "All Asian grocers will carry a canned sweetened red bean product (look for 'beans' rather than 'paste')," Watkins comments, and adds that Amazon is always an option. Although you can make them from scratch, she says, "I recommend grabbing a can, especially if this is your first experience with sweetened red beans."

As for fruit, dice some mango, strawberries, and kiwi, and pick up some blueberries. "I can see pineapple, guava, peaches, watermelon, and bananas all being a tasty substitution," Watkins suggests. Finally, pick up a couple of boxes of mini mochi ice cream in your preferred flavor. Watkins opts for strawberry and mango, raving, "I love love love those tiny, little, bite-sized mochi ice creams." Since the packages often come with 6, Watkins suggests grabbing a few flavors, "leaving you with ample leftovers for, post-patbingsu snacking." Finally, mint sprigs add a fresh garnish.