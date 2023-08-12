Nesquik Steak Is The Stuff Of Children's Nightmares

Everybody's a chef these days. The rise of TikTok has certainly elevated the home cook, with everyone and their grandma wanting to share their secret culinary hacks and creations. However, for every sizzling steak in cowboy butter, there's another encrusted in Flamin Hot Cheetos that's making chefs like Gordon Ramsay cry. However, this TikTok user's latest invention might just be a crime against humanity. Let's take a look at why a Nesquik steak is the stuff of nightmares.

The TikTok video doesn't start off on a promising note. The TikToker bathes a sirloin in an egg bath before giving it a generous coating of Nesquick chocolate powder. After the creator slaps the beef between two soft shell tortillas, the entire "taco" goes straight into a frying pan brimming with crackling oil. All of this prep leads to a final product that is less than appetizing. The tortilla shells were burnt, the chocolate Nesquick powder had been cooked off, and the resulting steak was a palish gray lacking any of the distinctive crust you might find at a steak house.

Fellow Tiktokers were less than amused by this butchery of a perfectly good steak. However, perhaps this TikTok creation was just a misguided attempt at combining two complementary flavors.