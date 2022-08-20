The Ridiculous Tiktok Steak Recipe That Gordon Ramsay Can't Handle

In a TikTok duet video that has received over 1.8 million likes, Gordon Ramsay can't help but give a play-by-play commentary of andyslife247's preparation of his steak. To be fair, the TikToker uses a whole stick of butter in his frying pan before literally tossing his steak into a butter bath. It causes Ramsay to cry out, "Treat your meat with respect!" But the man in the video adds what looks like another quarter-stick to the pan, prompting Ramsay to further scold him.

And just when viewers might think things can't get worse, the TikToker takes his bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and chucks it into the microwave. Ramsay in disbelief implores, "Not Magic Mike!" as the man repeatedly throws the bag against the wall of the small appliance in an apparent effort to crush them. But the piece de resistance comes when the TikToker opens the bag of crushed red Cheetos and drops his buttered steak into the crumbs. Ramsay loudly protests, "No! No! It looks like grandpa's flip-flop," only to be appalled a little more when the man cuts into a raw-looking steak and takes a bite. Ramsay's followers quoted him using lots of cry-laughing emojis. This is not the first time Ramsay has had issues with Cheetos and meat. You may remember the Cheetos cheeseburger. Per Fox, it made the chef declare he was becoming vegan after watching it.