Unique Features That Separate Costco From Other Grocery Stores

Speaking of sales margins, Costco also offers a number of products that it not only doesn't make money on, but that it actually loses money on. This is a strategy known as a loss leader, which is when a company takes a loss on a product or service knowing that simply offering it will draw more people to the business and help sell other items. The difference between Costco and its competitors is just how serious Costco is about not raising the prices on some of its favorite items.

For example, when Costco first premiered the $1.50 soda and a hot dog in 1985, the pricing made sense, but since then, the price has not been raised once. It still costs just $1.50. The deal was so popular that Costco went out of its way and literally started building factories to produce its own hot dogs because that was still cheaper than buying hot dogs and selling them, plus soda, for $1.50 each. When CEO Craig Jelinek suggested raising the price even marginally, co-founder of the company Jim Sinegal responded by saying if the price went up, he would murder Jelinek. The price of a Costco hot dog and soda remained the same, and Jelinek continued to live.

Additionally, the famous Costco rotisserie chicken still holds a price tag of just $4.99 per chicken. In 2015, the company was losing upwards of $40 million on that item annually, and it's not as if inflation has slowed since then.