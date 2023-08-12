Hear Us Out — You Should Be Using Toast When Making An Ice Cream Sandwich

If you grew up eating ice cream sandwiches that featured soft vanilla ice cream inside of a moist, rich chocolate cookie that was almost like a dense little cake, then you may have never attempted a homemade ice cream sandwich recipe. After all, who wants to put that much effort into making the exterior for a snack that's supposed to be simple? But it turns out there is a simple way to make ice cream sandwiches at home, and it doesn't require any fancy recipe or even a stand mixer. All you have to do is buy a loaf of bread at the store.

That's because you can put the "sandwich" back in ice cream sandwiches by putting the ice cream between two pieces of toast. Opt for a soft, egg-enriched bread, like brioche, which will be able to stand up to the ice cream without becoming a soggy mess (that's why it's so great in French toast, too). Or, you can go Sicilian, and use brioche rolls — toasted brioche rolls filled with gelato is a popular Sicilian breakfast. Toast your bread and fill it with ice cream (or gelato) for a less-sweet take on ice cream sandwiches. Or, transform the bread into the cinnamon toast to up the ante on sweetness. Buttery cinnamon brioche toast filled with vanilla ice cream is a spin on ice cream sandwiches like you've never tried before. A smear of Nutella on toasted brioche wouldn't make a bad ice cream sandwich exterior, either!