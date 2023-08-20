The Funky Cheese Ina Garten Loves Adding To Her Scrambled Eggs

Must be nice to be one of Ina Garten's numerous besties and be invited to a breakfast party with the Barefoot Contessa herself in her humble Hamptons pied-à-terre. Food Network uploaded a short clip to TikTok that seems to come from "Barefoot Contessa" Season 2 Episode 6, the one entitled "Birthday Breakfast BBQ." In it, Garten shows off her outdoor cooking skills by scrambling 16 eggs in a giant skillet — extra-large eggs, according to her recipe. "It's a lot of eggs, but it's a lot of people," Garten explains. No one breakfasting Chez Ina that day was likely to go home protein-deprived, though, since she also stirred in some cheese. Garten eschewed plebeian American cheese, of course, nor did she use even "really good" cheddar or Swiss. Instead, she opted for "gorgeous goat cheese" with her eggs, stirring it in along with some chives right as the eggs were done cooking.

Although there are numerous types of goat cheese, and not all of them are alike, Garten's recipe calls for the chevre type which tends to be soft and crumbly. While she complained on-camera that hand-crumbling it into the eggs made for messy work, this texture does allow the cheese to melt right in without overcooking the eggs. (For less messy crumbling, though, she might have tried freezing the cheese first.) It also adds some tanginess and salt, both of which flavors can help to perk up what could otherwise be a fairly bland dish.