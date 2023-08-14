Ree Drummond's Clever Advice On How To Save Money At The Grocery Store - Exclusive

Drummond doesn't limit herself to buying beef in larger quantities. The "Big Bad Budget Battle" host revealed she buys dried goods and frozen veggies, too. "I also buy pantry staples in bulk ​​— things like dried beans, rice, and pastas," she said. "Those things last forever, and you can use them to make your protein go farther."

When it comes to produce, she likes to pick up items like frozen broccoli, green beans, and butternut squash. She explained that those "kinds of veggies don't lose much nutritive value in the freezer, and it's often less expensive than fresh."

This would also work well if you're prepping a large meal for your family or other guests. In that case, the cookbook author recommends making a detailed list of what you'll need ahead of time, figuring out what you can do a week in advance, and you can use some of those items you've saved from buying in bulk.

"It's amazing how many elements of a meal can be prepped several days ahead of time," Drummond said. "Leave the freshest things for the big day." This way, you'll save time and money.

