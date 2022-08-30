Ree Drummond Reveals Her Favorite Food On Big Bad Budget Battle - Exclusive

Ree Drummond might cook cowboy fare, but her favorite "Big Bad Budget Battle" dish was Tex-Mex inspired. "One of my favorite challenges and one of my favorite shows in terms of the contestants is the [episode] that airs first. We gave them a leftover challenge," she revealed to Mashed. "There were three meals of leftovers. One was pork tenderloin, green beans, and mashed potatoes. Another one was a barbecue. Then there was a fajita leftover dinner. It was chicken and fajita vegetables and that sort of thing."

Baton Rouge's Katie Sample most impressed Drummond that night. "The cook turned the fajita dinner into this amazing, rich chicken tortilla soup," Drummond recounted to Mashed. "She made little dippers with tortillas, and refried beans and cheese. They were like refried bean quesadillas for this chicken tortilla soup. Both of them were Tex Mex meals, but it was great to watch them take the leftovers and reimagine them into something totally new."

In fact, the contestants' creativity with leftovers was one of Drummond's favorite parts of filming "Big Bad Budget Battle." "That's a fun part of some of the challenges — a lot of times we love leftovers, but we just heat them up and eat them in the same way," Drummond reflected. "The whole idea of re-imagining leftovers and turning them into something totally different was super fun to watch."

