Dr. Pepper Is The Fizzy Secret Ingredient You Should Add For Decadent Brownies
For the passionate Pepper, downing an icy glass filled with Dr. Pepper's 23 flavors tastes like drinking the nectar of the gods. It's been around for over a century, and has cemented its place as one of the world's favorite soft drinks. Thanks to a sweetly unique cherry, cinnamon, and licorice mix of undertones, Dr. Pepper has also become a popular flavor-enhancer for dishes like baked beans, marinated meats, and chocolatey desserts. That's what makes it the perfect ingredient to mix into a batch of brownies for an even richer taste, ensuring guests leave no crumbs behind.
Whether part of a favorite boxed brownie mix or a homemade recipe, Dr. Pepper is a simple add-in for any brownie recipe. For the sake of experimentation, opt for one of the brand's other flavors (from cream soda to cherry vanilla) to infuse even more decadent goodness into the soda-laced bake. The best part about making brownies is in the versatility of ingredients, and for those whose culinary creativity knows no bounds, mixing in extras like vanilla extract, a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips, cocoa powder, brown sugar, or even a sprinkling of instant coffee can create layers of tasty complexity.
Even if it's just Dr. Pepper being mixed into this gooey brownie recipe, fans of the fizzy beverage are sure to be happy with the final result, particularly after midnight.
Add a quarter cup of Dr. Pepper to brownies
Apparently, Dr. Pepper brownies hit differently when snacking on them right out of the oven in the middle of the night. At around 3 AM, viral TikTok creator @jordan_the_stallion8 recorded himself recreating this bake by mixing a little over ¼ cup of Dr. Pepper into his boxed brownie mix and giving them a try. In his sleep-deprived state, he finishes the whole tray with a side of milk and announces that they're the best thing he's ever eaten. He likely slept pretty soundly after that.
Some bakers feel that a whole can deserves to be poured into the batter, to really bring the taste of Dr. Pepper to center stage. If you're not willing to go quite that far, there is another way to use up some extra soda while waiting for your brownies to bake. In the same recipe video that Jordan follows, it's possible to create a thick sauce to drizzle over them once the brownies have sufficiently cooled. It's as simple as dumping some Dr. Pepper into a stovetop pan and heating it with a heaping cube of butter until thickening. In addition lending its variety of flavors to the dessert, the addition of Dr. Pepper will make a brownie bake much more moist and fudgy.