Dr. Pepper Is The Fizzy Secret Ingredient You Should Add For Decadent Brownies

For the passionate Pepper, downing an icy glass filled with Dr. Pepper's 23 flavors tastes like drinking the nectar of the gods. It's been around for over a century, and has cemented its place as one of the world's favorite soft drinks. Thanks to a sweetly unique cherry, cinnamon, and licorice mix of undertones, Dr. Pepper has also become a popular flavor-enhancer for dishes like baked beans, marinated meats, and chocolatey desserts. That's what makes it the perfect ingredient to mix into a batch of brownies for an even richer taste, ensuring guests leave no crumbs behind.

Whether part of a favorite boxed brownie mix or a homemade recipe, Dr. Pepper is a simple add-in for any brownie recipe. For the sake of experimentation, opt for one of the brand's other flavors (from cream soda to cherry vanilla) to infuse even more decadent goodness into the soda-laced bake. The best part about making brownies is in the versatility of ingredients, and for those whose culinary creativity knows no bounds, mixing in extras like vanilla extract, a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips, cocoa powder, brown sugar, or even a sprinkling of instant coffee can create layers of tasty complexity.

Even if it's just Dr. Pepper being mixed into this gooey brownie recipe, fans of the fizzy beverage are sure to be happy with the final result, particularly after midnight.