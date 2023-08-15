Fusilli Corti Bucati Is The Underrated Shape Perfect For Funkier Pasta Salad

Both convenient and affordable, pasta salad has been a staple of backyard barbecues for over half a century. Yet, in the age of social media — where inspired dishes have become the status quo — showing up to a shindig with a party-sized bowl of cold macaroni doused in mayonnaise may not produce the level of excitement it once did. If you want to upgrade your tired pasta salad to something more Instagram-worthy, allow us to introduce you to fusilli corti bucati. This spiral-shaped pasta with a hollow center can put a fun new spin on your favorite pasta salad recipe.

Originating from the Campania region of Italy, fusilli corti bucati is traditionally made by twisting a spaghetti noodle around a knitting needle to produce a tight coil. Regular fusilli noodles have a distinct corkscrew-like shape and flat surfaces. The process by which fusilli corti bucati is made creates a tighter, bouncier spiral with totally rounded edges that result in a firmer, more toothsome bite.

What's more, unlike your run-of-the-mill fusilli, fusilli corti bucati is crafted with a hole through the center of the noodle, much like bucatini, which creates a secondary surface for sauces and dressings to cling onto.