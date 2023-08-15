You Can Now Become Shake Shack's Very Own Chief Avocado Officer

Every so often, a company might invent a special position focused on promoting a particular food. For instance, Canada's Candy Funhouse created the job of Chief Candy Officer and invited the public to apply. Launch Potato offered to pay $1,000 to whoever landed the post of Tater Taster. Now, for certified guacamole groupies and avocado admirers in search of a new title, Shake Shack has the opportunity to share. According to the fast food chain's official Instagram account, it is currently seeking its first-ever Chief Avocado Officer.

The promotional stunt is meant to honor the brand's new Avocado Bacon menu, which features the Avocado Bacon Burger and Avocado Bacon Chicken. The items feature fresh avocados hand-sliced on location, in place of prepackaged spreads. Though the position doesn't seem to be an offer of genuine long-term employment, there are a number of perks for the Chief Avocado. These include a uniform composed of exclusive Shake Shack merch, a one-year supply of free Shake Shack, a private tasting menu of the chain's new Avocado Bacon menu items, and, most shockingly, a whopping $3,000 "Avocado stipend" in the form of American Express gift cards.