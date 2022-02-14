A Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Become Its Official 'Tater Tester'

They say that if you love what you do, you'll get to pursue your passion rather than a job. For many of us, getting paid to be a taste-tester would be a dream come true. After all, who wouldn't love trying new foods, giving their critiques, and receiving a check at the end of the day? One company recently shared a job posting to make that dream a reality — though you're going to need a sincere affinity for a certain special tuber if you want the job.

In partnership with digital media company Launch Potato, side-hustle platform FinanceBuzz is searching for one potato fan to cook, taste-test, and evaluate all sorts of delicious potato-based recipes in their own home kitchen. In exchange for their time, the worker will receive a cool sum of $1,000, plus a $500 grocery gift card to help cover any ingredient expenses. So, what exactly is the occasion for this starchy job posting?