A Company Will Pay You $1,000 To Become Its Official 'Tater Tester'
They say that if you love what you do, you'll get to pursue your passion rather than a job. For many of us, getting paid to be a taste-tester would be a dream come true. After all, who wouldn't love trying new foods, giving their critiques, and receiving a check at the end of the day? One company recently shared a job posting to make that dream a reality — though you're going to need a sincere affinity for a certain special tuber if you want the job.
In partnership with digital media company Launch Potato, side-hustle platform FinanceBuzz is searching for one potato fan to cook, taste-test, and evaluate all sorts of delicious potato-based recipes in their own home kitchen. In exchange for their time, the worker will receive a cool sum of $1,000, plus a $500 grocery gift card to help cover any ingredient expenses. So, what exactly is the occasion for this starchy job posting?
It's currently National Potato Lover's Month
Since "February is National Potato Lover's Month," Launch Potato and FinanceBuzz thought now would be the perfect time to share the Tater Tester job posting. According to the job description, the goal behind the promotion is to not only celebrate the potato, but also to eventually "create the ultimate travel itinerary for spud lovers." The tester will receive a list of potato recipes from 20 different countries and be expected to cook and critique one recipe per week, from Canadian poutine to Italian gnocchi. Their feedback will help Launch Potato and FinanceBuzz determine which destinations to include on their potato-centric travel roundup.
To apply for the job of Tater Tester, you'll simply need to explain what your favorite potato dish is and why, as well as list what kinds of skills you possess that make you perfect for the job. Applications must be submitted before February 28, and the official tester will be announced on March 14. This isn't the first time a company has sought paid taste testers. Back in December, Wishlisted shared a job posting for a paid hot cocoa drinker, while California Tortilla offered one candidate $2,500 to taste hot sauce in November. If you want to get paid to eat, just keep an eye online.