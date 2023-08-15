Eggo Brunch In A Jar Sippin' Cream Review: A Breakfast Classic Gets A Boozy Twist

The surprising food and beverage mashups just keep coming these days — from the bizarre Velveeta Veltini cocktail to the mouth-puckering pickle-flavored wine cocktail by Spritz Society and Claussen pickles; we thought we'd just about seen it all at this point. But now, Sugarlands Distilling Company and Kellogg's Eggo Waffles have teamed up to bring us an adult beverage that sounds like it actually might actually be enjoyable?

The two companies first collaborated on a seasonal beverage last winter, creating the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, which infused rum and cream with the iconic Eggo flavor, as well as cinnamon and nutmeg for a playful twist on a classic eggnog. The liqueur was so popular, that if you waited just a little too long to try it, it was probably already sold out. So when we heard that there was a new Eggo-flavored Sippin' Cream in the works, we jumped at the opportunity to give it a try. We were invited for a first taste of the new Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream liqueur, hosted by both the beverage and waffle brands at Brasserie SAINT Marc in NYC, where we learned about how the drink was developed, what's in it, what to eat and drink it with, and most importantly, where to find it. This is everything you need to know about the new Eggo Brunch in a Jar liqueur from Sugarlands Distilling Co. and Eggo waffles, and what we really think of the new drink.