Why Walnuts Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

It's no secret that getting sufficient sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Sleeping is how the body recovers and repairs itself, so a lack of quality shut-eye can increase the risk of developing many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression, according to Medical News Today. However, all too often, people struggle with inadequate or poor quality sleep, leaving them tired, fatigued, and unable to perform at their best. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, diet actually plays a starring role in the quality of our sleep.

It turns out that eating the right foods before bed can actually help us fall asleep easier, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more energized and refreshed. Meghan Dillon, a registered dietitian nutritionist and HelloFresh nutrition associate, recently explained to Mashed why walnuts are a particularly good food to snack on before hitting the hay. Walnuts' long list of nutrients can help encourage a good night's rest while satisfying a craving for crunchiness.