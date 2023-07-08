The Crucial Reason You Should Be Eating Walnuts Every Day

We've known for a while that there are a lot of health benefits from foods high in Omega-3s, such as decreased inflammation, better heart health, and improved memory and cognitive abilities. But doctors and scientists have also learned more about antioxidants, and how they protect our cells and organs against the damage caused by free radicals, which can accelerate aging and disease. Nuts and seeds are some of the healthiest foods we can buy, providing a source of Omega-3s and antioxidant support that can be added to various dishes or eaten as is.

But there is something special about walnuts, which contain the highest phenolic content among nuts and the most increased antioxidant activity. There are countless ways to get walnuts into your daily diet: a delicious addition to cookies, in a pie crust, or blended into a healthy dip. And because they contain a high amount of magnesium, they're also a good snack to eat before bed. The nut has so many health benefits that many nutritionists have even begun calling walnuts the newest superfood.

As more people try to eat less or go entirely meat-free and inflation causes many plant-based alternatives to rise in price, there's become a need for more protein options that are easier on the wallet, and walnuts definitely fit that description.