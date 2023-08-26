The Best Ways To Keep Your Food From Growing Mold

We've all been there. You walk into your kitchen, craving a sandwich, only to find an unmistakable layer of greenish-gray fuzz spread across the bread. It's a discovery that ruins an afternoon and leaves you searching for something to blame. But sadly, mold is just a fact of life. Its spores are on our food, hands, and even in the air we breathe. When these spores find the right conditions — moisture, oxygen, and a food source — they take on a life of their own. Some molds, such as the kind on blue cheese and the white film on cured meats, are harmless, but others produce poisonous mycotoxins that can be hazardous to our health even when we cannot see them with the naked eye (via Carnivore Club).

According to the U.S.D.A., these toxic molds lurk under the surface of foods, meaning that even if you scrape off the visible mold, you haven't necessarily gotten rid of it. Although some foods are safe to eat when they're moldy, such as hard cheeses and hard fruits, others are not, and consuming them can have serious consequences.

The best way to avoid eating mold is to prevent it from growing on your food in the first place. Its spores may be almost everywhere, but you can take precautions to slow its growth so you don't have to abandon making that sandwich you were craving or fight with your partner about whether the bread should've been stored in the fridge all along.