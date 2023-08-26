Mistakes Everyone Makes With Rice Cookers

While the saucepan method remains a popular choice for cooking rice, an increasing number of individuals are embracing the convenience of electric rice cookers. Not only are rice cookers ultra easy to use, but they also deliver consistent results. Once you measure the rice and water, select the appropriate setting, and press the start button, the rice cooker takes care of the rest. This eliminates the need for constant monitoring and stirring that's often required when using the saucepan method of cooking rice, letting you focus on prepping the other parts of your meal.

Rice cookers are composed of several components, including an electric heating plate, an outer pot, a removable inner pot, and a lid. When you turn on a rice cooker, the built-in electric heating element at the base of the device starts heating the water in the inner pot. As the water heats up, it gradually reaches a boiling point of 212 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature only starts to rise once the rice absorbs all the water in the inner pot. As soon as this happens, the rice cooker will either automatically switch off or shift to a "keep warm" mode.

While using a rice cooker isn't exactly rocket science, there're a few basic steps that can make the difference between perfectly cooked rice and a mushy or overly crispy mess. Keep reading to learn about the most common mistakes made with rice cookers and how to avoid them.