How To Season Your Salmon, According To Eric Ripert - Exclusive

It's the time of the season — for salmon, that is. Salmon is a classic summer staple that can be cooked a variety of ways, which can sometimes be overwhelming to kitchen novices. We turned to Chef Eric Ripert, who specializes in Modern French cuisine and seafood, to give us some of his top tips. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the television personality explained that you can grill, broil, poach, or steam the fish.

"Baking or broiling is the simplest because ... You can even put it in a toaster oven and have a fantastic result," Ripert explained. The celebrity chef advises that you take a piece of aluminum foil, olive oil, and season the salmon in the broiler for a few minutes. You can adjust the broiling time based on how raw you enjoy your fish. Ripert prefers a medium rare salmon with two simple seasonings that take the dish from good to great.