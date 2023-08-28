Costco Products That Were Practically Made For School Lunches

Trail mix is often associated with more grown-up activities like hiking and backpacking, but why shouldn't it be a go-to for school kids as well? After all, the physical and mental energy it takes to get through a full day of classes is nothing to scoff at. And since, per Northwestern Medicine, nuts have been associated with supporting stronger memory function, it makes sense to send your little scholar with a snack containing handfuls of brain-happy ingredients. Trail mix generally contains multiple different kinds of nuts, providing both proteins and needed fats, as well as raisins and chocolate — often in the form of chocolate chips or M&M's — for some delicious sugar.

But if you don't want to be digging in the recesses of your pantry trying to locate every kind of nut or dried fruit to throw together into a decent trail mix for your kid at 6 a.m. this school year, consider Kirkland's pre-made Trail Mix Snack Packs to keep in the cupboard instead. Each pack is two ounces of satisfying peanuts, almonds, cashews, and chocolate nibbles in two different forms, available in a box of 28 in Costco's snack aisle. Next time you walk by, just say yes to the life-giving, chocolatey energy mix. Your kid will thank you.