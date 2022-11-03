Reddit Is Stumped As To Why Costco Animal Crackers Are Seemingly Anti-Kangaroo

Animal crackers, irrespective of their brand, have been around for long enough to establish a following of circumspect fans. So when there is a small change, like Costco's supposed "No Kangaroos" label, it doesn't go unnoticed.

The original American animal cracker was named after 19th-century circus owner P.T. Barnum, per Foodimentary. It has since been genericized and enjoys production under different brands. One of these brands is Kirkland Signature, Costco's house brand; the generic won a 2019 Business Insider taste test against Stauffer's animal crackers. Kirkland Signature's animal cracker offering, however, appear to be void of kangaroo-shaped treats.

Two separate Reddit threads shared the same photo of a container of Kirkland Signature animal crackers, complete with an illustration of various animals. And while there's a kangaroo in the picture, next to a koala and a hippo, there's a yellow circle on the label that reads "No Kangaroos." So, what gives?