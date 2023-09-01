Why Many Bartenders Are Swearing Off Cocktail Garnishes

Remember being a kid and saving the maraschino in your Shirley Temple for last since it was the best part of the drink? (Which otherwise, admit it, is just an overly sweet pink ginger ale.) Well, if you're now ordering stronger drinks, you may be a bit taken aback to find the cherry — and perhaps an accompanying paper umbrella if you got really lucky — replaced by cookie-cutter fruit shapes obviously meant for Instagram or sprigs of fresh herbs that serve an equally decorative function but may be even less likely to be eaten. If your drink of choice is a bloody Mary, it's possible you could be in for such over-the-top embellishments as cheeseburgers, sausages, and even an entire fried chicken, at least if you're drinking at a certain Wisconsin bar chain.

When your drink comes with an entire meal on top, at least you can skip dinner, while a cookie or marshmallow garnish does make for a nice dessert. If you get half a garden center's worth of edible blooms on your beverage, though, there's a good chance these will just go to waste, which is why many bartenders are turning away from the more complex kinds of edible garnishes. Not only does eliminating the garnish reduce food waste but, as some point out, the drinks should really stand on their own straight out of the shaker and should not require additional flavor notes from anything artfully draped over the top or stuck onto the side of the glass.