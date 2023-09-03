Salmon Salad Will Have You Leaving Canned Tuna Behind

Tuna salad is a go-to lunch staple, but if you want to change things up, try using a different canned seafood. Canned salmon can be used in many of the same dishes as tuna and packs just as much flavor. Per Healthline, it also boasts different health benefits. Not only does salmon contain a greater amount of healthy omega-3s than tuna, but it typically has less mercury and more vitamin D. That may be enough reason to make the swap, though it's not the only incentive.

Convenience is one benefit of tuna salad, which often utilizes canned fish. The best canned salmon brands deliver a product that tastes good, uses sustainably caught fish, and minimizes toxins. Canned salmon is easily mixed with other ingredients; most canned salmon recipes use some combination of veggies, onions, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. However, mayo can be swapped out for avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, or mustard.

As salmon salad can be made using canned or fresh salmon, the choice depends on your preferences. Using fresh fish instead of canned takes more time to prepare, so those opting for freshly made fish salad will need to go through the process of cooking it and breaking it into small pieces to make the salad base. On the plus side, fresh salmon can be seasoned however you like, allowing you to customize the flavors of any dish.