Canned Salmon Salad Recipe

You've heard of tuna salad, but have you ever tried salmon salad? This canned salmon salad recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Christina Musgrave offers an easy and delicious way to elevate a lunchtime classic.

In addition to being delicious, salmon — canned or otherwise — can offer serious health benefits. According to Healthline, salmon is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to the canned salmon, the inclusion of Greek yogurt in this recipe offers yet another way to get a filling protein boost.

But most importantly, this recipe is so easy that it's nearly impossible to mess up. "This is great for a quick lunch. I like making this when I only have a few minutes to make something," Musgrave says. All you need are a handful of ingredients, some bread, and a little more than half an hour. Let's get started!