What Fried Chicken Looks Like Around The World

When push comes to shove, there's far more that connects us as human beings than divides us — particularly when it comes to those culinary pleasures enjoyed around the world. For proof, look no further than the literal global adoration held for one of the greatest food items to ever grace the planet: fried chicken.

Fried chicken's worldwide popularity isn't merely a result of KFC's rather astounding international footprint, which includes more than 25,000 locations in nearly 150 countries as of 2023. After all, while the U.S.-born, fried chicken-centric fast food chain's ability to make inroads around the world is a testament to its product, it concurrently demonstrates an inherent craving exists for deep-fried poultry in every corner of the globe.

Now, U.S. fans of fried chicken — which essentially includes everyone (save for vegetarians) — are likely familiar with some of the fried chicken styles that originated in this country. But given the unparalleled delightfulness found in popular fried chicken variations outside the U.S., we decided to highlight some of the most delectable international offerings in this food category as well. So without further ado, here's what fried chicken looks like around the world.