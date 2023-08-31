A Costco-Themed Birthday Party Is Just As Fabulous As It Sounds

With their devotion occasionally verging on cult-like, Costco fans are passionate about their big-box grocery store. After all, we've even seen people get Costco Tattoos to prove their fandom, so choosing to theme a birthday party around the wholesale giant seems like a relatively tame idea. In a recent viral TikTok, a creator shows us just how fun a Costco-themed party can be. In celebration of her 28th birthday, Jasmine Pak threw a bash complete with hilarious costumes, on-point decorations, Costco food, and, of course, free samples.

One of the highlights was the party's impressive spread of "Costco food court icons," which included most of the store's favorites: rotisserie chicken, chicken Caesar salad, pizza, twisted churros, hot dogs, and chicken bake. Each food featured a classic printer-paper Costco label displaying its name, price, and size. The centerpiece was a Kirkland Signature birthday cake with a custom sign.

Other fun details included pizza, hot dog, and rotisserie chicken pool floaties, and on-theme costumes. Guests dressed up like Costco employees and shoppers of all stripes, from a "Sunday Costco mom" to a regional manager. Two even wore shirts that echoed the food court hot dog signage. Another guest was dressed as a sample-hungry customer, eagerly accepting a sample on his way to the party.