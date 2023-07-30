TikTok's Viral Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is A Fandom Masterpiece

Costco fans and shoppers were in awe over @Cakesbyalejandra's video showing the entire cake decorating process. Several people speculated that the customer's father simply asked for a Costco cake, and his daughter took it to the next level by ordering a custom Costco-themed cake. The cake decorator chimed in, writing, "Dad said "I want a Costco cake" and his daughter said bet." Many others agreed that this would be the perfect retirement cake for people who've dedicated their lives to the retail giant.

If you can't get a custom Costco cake but still want to celebrate your love for Costco, you can get the cake directly from the store. If you wish to order a cake, you'll have to go to the store or call in, as there is no online ordering. The store needs at least 2-days notice and offers a selection of designs to choose from, or you can customize your cake. Be wary if you are custom ordering, as Costco did go viral for messing up a customer's simple cake. Instead of making a blank cake with a red border, the chain copied the customer's drawing right onto the center of the cake. No matter what's on the outside, you can enjoy a white cake with vanilla buttercream or chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream.